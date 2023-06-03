Pop Evil Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Tour poster

(MNRK) Pop Evil have announced 9 new U.S. headlining tour dates this summer, including stops in Mobile, New Orleans, Colorado Springs, Minneapolis and more.

The band's new album, Skeletons, was released on March 17 via MNRK Heavy and features Ryan Kirby (Fit For a King), Blake Allison (Devour The Day), and Zillion. The 11 tracks include the single "Eye of the Storm," which landed at the #5 Most Played Song in 2022 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, and recent singles, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" (currently Top 10 at Rock Radio), and, "Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)."

As previously announced, the band is also performing at numerous festival shows around the country this summer. See the Skeletons U.S. Summer Headlining Tour dates below:

20-Jul - Menagha, MN - Mid-Summer Music Fest *

21-Jul - Escanaba, MI - Northern Lights Music Festival*

23-Jul - Jefferson City, MO - Capital Regional MU Health Care Amphitheater

25-Jul - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

26-Jul - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

28-Jul - Grover Hill, OH - Wetzel Moto Rally *

30-Jul - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

2-Aug - Rock Springs, WY - Sweetwater County Fair *

3-Aug - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

5-Aug - Kalamazoo, MI - Rib Fest *

9-Aug - Minot, ND - The Original

10-Aug - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip *

11-Aug - Three Forks, MT - Rockin The Rivers *

13-Aug - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

15-Aug - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

17-Aug - Ottuwa, IA - Bridge View Center

18-Aug - Glen Flora, WI - Northwoods Rock Rally*

19-Aug - Yankton, SD - Yankton Riverboat Days *

1-Sep - Grand Island, NE - Nebraska State Fair *

* = festivals

