Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Deluxe Digital Box Sets With Early Access to New Album 'Skeletons'

package promo

(Big Hassle) Pop Evil, the hard rock group whose upcoming seventh album "Skeletons" releases on Friday, March 17, 2023 via MNRK Heavy, announced on Monday (March 13th) the release of 601 digital box sets in the VAULT format which give superfans exclusive access to the full album, setlists, lyric sheets, behind-the-scenes content, VIP packages, and more, all five days before its official release.

The announcement is the latest in a long history of innovation and fan-first thinking from Pop Evil, a larger-than-life true rock n' roll band that defies the odds as independent heavy metal artists like a battering ram.

Created by the co-founders of sports betting market leader FanDuel, VAULT is the creator of the mobile-friendly Digital Music Collectible (DMC) music format and the VAULT protocol, an open and fully decentralized network for purchasing, playing, and sharing music on third-party apps and websites.

"This release with Pop Evil is unprecedented both for fans and for the music industry," says VAULT CEO Nigel Eccles. "Pop Evil has always walked the walk in staying true to their musical integrity. 'Skeletons' has a force and energy behind it that should be experienced in a deeper way than streaming allows for, and that's exactly what the VAULT format is built for: allowing fans to experience the depth of creativity that an artist puts into their music, all in an easy-to-use, collectible format. We are thrilled to bring the band's vision to life for their fans."

Pop Evil's "Skeletons" digital box sets, which can be purchased and played directly on a mobile device from the VAULT platform, contain a treasure trove of exclusive album material and perks designed to give superfans a richer experience of "Skeletons."

Three different tiers of "Skeletons" box sets are available-Standard, Deluxe, and Superfan-each of which contain early access to the album, setlists, handwritten lyric sheets, behind-the-scenes content, a 20% merch discount, and a chance to win tour VIP packages. The top tier-the Superfan Box Set, which is a one of one drop-also includes a private acoustic performance for one lucky super fan and a guest.

"Pop Evil has always stood for music by the people, for the people," says Brandon Squar, MNRK's SVP, Marketing & Sales. "We and the band feel that there was no better way to kick-off release week than by giving super fans the chance to experience the album first. By collecting one of these digital box sets, the fans will be the first 600 people in the world to hear 'Skeletons.' But beyond just early access to the album, we're able to reward early-adopter fans with behind-the-scenes access and perks, putting our artists' fans first."

To purchase and play one of POP EVIL's digital box sets go here.

Related Stories

Pop Evil Release 'Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)'

Pop Evil Announce Skeletons Album and Tour

Zillion Recruits Pop Evil's Leigh Kakaty For 'War Inside Of Me' Video

Pop Evil Go Into The Vortex With 'Eye Of The Storm' Remix

More Pop Evil News