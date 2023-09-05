Pop Evil Announce Flesh & Bone Tour

(MNRK) Pop Evil has announced the Flesh & Bone Tour, with special guests Fame on Fire and Lylvc. The Flesh & Bone Tour is an 18-date, headlining U.S. tour that commences in Fort Smith, AR, on October 28, 2023, and wraps in the band's hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, on November 22, 2023. Tickets to these shows go on sale to the public this Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. local time.
The band's current single (and titled track to recent album), "Skeletons," is now Top 10 on the Billboard Chart. The single has quickly become a staple for Pop Evil and is now approaching 8 million streams to date.
The recent album, Skeletons, was released on March 17 via MNRK Heavy and features Ryan Kirby (Fit For a King), Blake Allison (Devour The Day), and Zillion. The 11 tracks also include the single "Eye of the Storm," which landed at the #5 Most Played Song in 2022 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, and recent singles, "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" (Top 10 at Rock Radio), and, "Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)."
Skeletons U.S. Flesh & Bone Headlining Tour:
October 28 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
October 29 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
October 31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
November 1 - Angola, IN - Electric Ballroom
November 3 - Reading, PA - Reverb
November 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
November 5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
November 7 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
November 9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
November 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
November 11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
November 12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
November 14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
November 16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
November 18 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live*
November 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
November 21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
November 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
* No Fame on Fire
Pop Evil Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Deluxe Digital Box Sets With Early Access to New Album 'Skeletons'
Pop Evil Release 'Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)'
Pop Evil Announce Skeletons Album and Tour
Rolling Stones to Launch New Album 'Hackney Diamonds' With Livestream Event- Nirvana's 'In Utero' Expanded For 30th Anniversary- more
Smash Mouth Vocalist Steve Harwell Dead At 56- Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer- Zach Bryan Tops The Billboard 200- more
Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 100 With 'I Remember Everything' (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)- Darius Rucker Premieres 'Fires Don't Start Themselves' Video
Quick Flicks: Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Metallica Stream Rare Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Pop Evil Announce Flesh & Bone Tour
Voivod Release 'Fix My Heart (2023 Version)' Video
Kill Devil Hill Reveal Artwork For 'Seas Of Oblivion'
Soen Premiere Video For 'Hollowed' Feat Elisa
Trevor Rabin Shares 'Push' Video
Rolling Stones to Launch New Album 'Hackney Diamonds' With Livestream Event
Nirvana's 'In Utero' Expanded For 30th Anniversary