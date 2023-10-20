Pop Evil Stream 'Skeletons' Video

Pop Evil releases the official music video for their newest single and title track "Skeletons," which is currently Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

Directed by long-time friend Johan Carlen, the video depicts a supply run in the wastelands of a dystopian future going wrong. A striving man finds himself face-to-face with death. It is a relentless fight between human and machine.

About the video, frontman Leigh Kakaty says, "Sometimes the little things in life come with the hardest challenges to overcome. It was awesome to team up with our long-time friend and director, Johan Carlen, to tell this tale of one man's determination; to risk it all in a world that is constantly coming after him. With so much chaos in the world today, we feel it is important now, more than ever, to remember we are only human."

The band is about to embark on their 19-date, U.S. headlining Flesh & Bone tour, with special guests Fame on Fire and Lylvc. The Flesh & Bone Tour commences in Fort Smith, AR, on October 28, 2023, and wraps up in the band's hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, on November 22, 2023.

Skeletons U.S. Flesh & Bone Headlining Tour:

October 28 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

October 29 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

October 31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

November 1 - Angola, IN - Electric Ballroom

November 3 - Reading, PA - Reverb

November 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

November 5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

November 7 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

November 9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

November 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

November 11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

November 12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

November 14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

November 16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (SOLD OUT)

November 17 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (SOLD OUT)

November 18 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live

November 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

November 21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

November 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

