Pop Evil Stream 'Skeletons' Video

Pop Evil releases the official music video for their newest single and title track "Skeletons," which is currently Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.
Directed by long-time friend Johan Carlen, the video depicts a supply run in the wastelands of a dystopian future going wrong. A striving man finds himself face-to-face with death. It is a relentless fight between human and machine.
About the video, frontman Leigh Kakaty says, "Sometimes the little things in life come with the hardest challenges to overcome. It was awesome to team up with our long-time friend and director, Johan Carlen, to tell this tale of one man's determination; to risk it all in a world that is constantly coming after him. With so much chaos in the world today, we feel it is important now, more than ever, to remember we are only human."
The band is about to embark on their 19-date, U.S. headlining Flesh & Bone tour, with special guests Fame on Fire and Lylvc. The Flesh & Bone Tour commences in Fort Smith, AR, on October 28, 2023, and wraps up in the band's hometown of Grand Rapids, MI, on November 22, 2023.
Skeletons U.S. Flesh & Bone Headlining Tour:
October 28 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
October 29 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
October 31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
November 1 - Angola, IN - Electric Ballroom
November 3 - Reading, PA - Reverb
November 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
November 5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
November 7 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
November 9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
November 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
November 11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
November 12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
November 14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
November 16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (SOLD OUT)
November 17 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop (SOLD OUT)
November 18 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live
November 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
November 21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
November 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Pop Evil Announce Flesh & Bone Tour
Pop Evil Announce U.S. Headline Tour
Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Deluxe Digital Box Sets With Early Access to New Album 'Skeletons'
Pop Evil Release 'Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)'
Rolling Stones Stream 'Hackney Diamonds'- Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know'- blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video- more
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast- Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary- more
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball'- Mogan Wade Treats Fan To Surprise 'Halloween' Song- more
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Pop Evil Stream 'Skeletons' Video
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Says 'You Can't Love Me' With New Video
Rival Sons Deliver Second Album of 2023 'LIGHTBRINGER'
Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett 'Lost at Sea' With New Solo Album
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Hold On' With New Video
The Damn Truth Premiere 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Video
The Veronicas Make A 'Perfect' Return
Dhani Harrison Releases First Album In Six Years 'INNERSTANDING'