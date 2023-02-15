HammerFall Share 'Hearts On Fire' Video From 'Crimson Thunder' Anniversary Reissue

(Freeman) HammerFall have announced a special 20-year anniversary edition of "Crimson Thunder", which will be released on April 28th via Nuclear Blast Records, continuing their retrospective series.

Their fourth studio album has been remixed and remastered by Fredrik Nordstrom and this definitive version will include previously unreleased pre-production tracks, a brand-new medley and live acoustic songs.

To give their fans a taster, here is a remixed and remastered version of their most popular song 'Hearts On Fire'. Guitarist Oscar Dronjak comments: "There is a lot to look forward to with this release even if you're a die hard Templar with everything already in your collection: brand new album remix by Fredrik Nordstrom, never-before heard pre-production bonus tracks, exclusive acoustic live versions, this anniversary edition is packed with unique stuff that sees the light of day for the first time. This is our biggest anniversary edition yet!"

The Crimson Thunder 20-Year-Anniversary Edition will come in following formats:

Digital Album

3CD Digi Box Platinum Edition - 2LP Trifold Silver Vinyl

Crimson Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Red /Black Vinyl

Thunder Edition - 2LP Trifold Marbled Blue/White/Black

Related Stories

Hammerfall Return To Nuclear Blast

Hammerfall Premiere 'Brotherhood' Video

Hammerfall Recruit King Diamond For 'Venerate Me'

Hammerfall Release 'Keep The Flame Burning' Live Video

More Hammerfall News