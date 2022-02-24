Hammerfall Premiere 'Brotherhood' Video

Hammerfall have released a music video for their latest single, "Brotherhood". The song comes from the band's new album, "Hammer Of Dawn", which arrives this Friday, February 25th.
Frontman Joacim Cans had this to say, "A fantastic musical piece and album opener in honor of the greatest fans in the whole world: The Templars of Steel! We wouldn't be here without you!
"The video for the song includes both 'The Metal Dads' and the 'HF Teens' and really shows how much fun we are having together both on and off the stage."
Guitarist Oscar Dronjak added "The singles released so far have been a good measuring stick but 'Brotherhood' encompasses everything that has made us into what we are today. Fast and furious, melodic and riveting, 100% classic Hammerfall Heavy Metal!" Watch the video below:
