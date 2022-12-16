Hammerfall Return To Nuclear Blast

They say you can not go home, but that is not true to Hammerfall, who have announced that they have returned to their first record label, Nuclear Blast.

HammerFall, who started their career in 1997 on the label with their debut album Glory to the Brave, had this to say, "We were part of building the label back in the day, starting with our first album. For a long time, we were along for the ride as Nuclear Blast evolved into the immense powerhouse it is today. Although we did leave for three studio albums, and we are pleased with those albums and thank everyone who worked with us on them, we are very excited to be back where we belong: with Nuclear Blast. It truly feels like we've come home."

Marcus Hammer, Managing Director at Nuclear Blast added, "In the darkest days of the 90s of death and black metal HammerFall spearheaded a glorious revival of classic melodic metal and they are now bigger than ever before. It's an impressive career of creative power and we are more than happy to welcome them back at the label where they started. Over the past few years, we always stayed in good contact working on their massive back catalogue and it's a pleasure to continue the relationship for new albums in the near future. Thanks to HammerFall, their management and amazing crew!"

