Hammerfall Release 'Keep The Flame Burning' Live Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-22-2020

Hammerfall have released a live video for their song "Keep The Flame Burning", as a preview to their forthcoming "Live! Against The World" album and Blu-Ray package.

The new package was captured during the band's 2019/2020 World Dominion Tour and the "Keep The Flame Burning" live video also celebrates the 20th anniversary of their "Renegade" album.

Oscar Dronjak had this to say about the clip, "It's the 20th anniversary of Renegade, and to celebrate that accordingly we included some special songs in the set list.

"One of my all-time favourite songs is "Keep The Flame Burning", and it was so cool to see it return after so many years' absence!" Watch the video below:




