Hammerfall Release 'Keep The Flame Burning' Live Video

Hammerfall have released a live video for their song "Keep The Flame Burning", as a preview to their forthcoming "Live! Against The World" album and Blu-Ray package.

The new package was captured during the band's 2019/2020 World Dominion Tour and the "Keep The Flame Burning" live video also celebrates the 20th anniversary of their "Renegade" album.

Oscar Dronjak had this to say about the clip, "It's the 20th anniversary of Renegade, and to celebrate that accordingly we included some special songs in the set list.

"One of my all-time favourite songs is "Keep The Flame Burning", and it was so cool to see it return after so many years' absence!" Watch the video below:

Related Stories

HammerFall Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package

Hammerfall Release 'Second To One' Video

Hammerfall Release Hellish 'Dominion' Video

Hammerfall Announce World Dominion Tour Details

Hammerfall Release Live (We Make) Sweden Rock Video

Hammerfall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'

HammerFall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'





More Hammerfall News



