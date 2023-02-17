The Rolling Stones Search For Satisfaction On Chronicles Documentary Series

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones search for satisfaction on the second episode of the mini-documentary series, "The Rolling Stones Chronicles." Episodes are based around the seismic cultural shifts between 1965 and 1969, of which The Rolling Stones themselves were emblematic.
The latest edition - set to a soundtrack of the Stones' iconic 1965 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", follows the theme of sexual liberation, the seeds of the feminist movement and gender equality, including a brief nod to David Bowie's (then David Jones) Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-haired Men.
"In the last two or three years," explains Mick Jagger in archival footage from the era, "young people have been through a transition; instead of just carrying on the way their parents told them to, they've started this thing where . . . their sexual lives have become freer."
Footage of women in traditional settings such as the kitchen and in beauty pageants are interspersed by various interviews expressing conflicting opinions about sex, questioning the institution of marriage, and rejecting the prescribed roles of wives as domestic laborers.
"The Rolling Stones Chronicles puts the band's music in context with history," says Robin Klein, executive producer of the series. "While they were very much of that time, The Rolling Stones themselves served as a vehicle for and reflected and inspired change."
Watch episode 2 of the series here.
