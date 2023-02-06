Carlos Santana's Adds More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

(Jensen Communications) Carlos Santana's residency is off to a rockin' start in 2023, finishing up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday night (February 5th).

Santana and House of Blues are excited to announce additional performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM scheduled to take place this September and November.

The residency is in its 11th year at the intimate House of Blues featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.



2023 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):

May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28 - on sale now

Sept. 6, 8-10, 13, 15-17 - just added!

Nov. 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12 - just added!



Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The popular VIP packages will be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

