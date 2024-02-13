Santana And Counting Crows Announce Oneness Tour

(Jensen Communications) Carlos Santana and Counting Crows have announced they will hit the road together for the Oneness Tour this summer. Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour.

Following three successful tours across the world, the Counting Crows return to the road with Santana and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One.

Together, the two iconic bands will perform 29 shows across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on June 14 making stops in Toronto, ON; Tinley Park, IL; Morrison, CO; Austin, TX and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center on September 02. Full tour dates are below.

Oneness Tour North American Dates:

Fri Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sun Jun 16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Tue Jun 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Thu Jun 20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Jun 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jun 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jun 25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri Jul 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Sat Jul 27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO

Mon Jul 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun Aug 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Aug 21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Fri Aug 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Related Stories

Carlos Santana Recruits Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels For 'Let The Guitar Play'

Santana Says There's Only Two Kinds Of People: Artists, And Con Artists - 2023 In Review

Santana Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Carlos Santana Shares Trailer For Carlos Documentary Cinema premiere

News > Santana