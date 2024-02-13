Santana And Counting Crows Announce Oneness Tour

(Jensen Communications) Carlos Santana and Counting Crows have announced they will hit the road together for the Oneness Tour this summer. Santana will perform high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to Supernatural, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this summer and will be highlighted all tour.
Following three successful tours across the world, the Counting Crows return to the road with Santana and promises fans an unforgettable show filled with their timeless hits, including music off their most recent project Butter Miracle, Suite One.
Together, the two iconic bands will perform 29 shows across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on June 14 making stops in Toronto, ON; Tinley Park, IL; Morrison, CO; Austin, TX and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center on September 02. Full tour dates are below.
Oneness Tour North American Dates:
Fri Jun 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sun Jun 16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Tue Jun 18 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Thu Jun 20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jun 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Jun 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jun 25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jun 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Jun 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sat Jun 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 18 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Fri Jul 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Jul 23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Fri Jul 26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
Sat Jul 27 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO
Mon Jul 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun Aug 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wed Aug 21 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 25 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tue Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Aug 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
