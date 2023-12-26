Santana Says There's Only Two Kinds Of People: Artists, And Con Artists - 2023 In Review

Santana Says There's Only Two Kinds Of People: Artists, And Con Artists was a top 23 story of July 2023: Carlos Santana declared 'There's only two kinds of people: Artists, and con artists. I know who I am,' during an appearance on The Big Interview With Dan Rather, which is being highlighted by AXS TV.

The network sent over the following: Record execs thought he was ruining his career by not putting out a lot of hits. But Carlos Santana was and still is more than content with his music legacy.

Despite his raw, undeniable talent with the electric guitar, Carlos Santana didn't put out a lot of hit singles. Santana was more than okay with that, but music industry executives weren't as much.

"I had the chance to say to at least one of them who was very, very arrogant...'There's only two kinds of people: Artists, and con artists. I know who I am,'" Santana told Dan Rather in an interview.

Those frustrated record executives were probably surprised in 1999 when Santana released "Smooth," one of his biggest hit singles yet and the leading track off of his acclaimed "Supernatural" album.

You can watch Dan Rather's full conversation with Carlos Santana on The Big Interview, available now on the AXS TV website here, mobile app and the AXS TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.

Related Stories

Santana Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Carlos Santana Shares Trailer For Carlos Documentary Cinema premiere

Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere' Coming To Theaters

Carlos, Salvador and Jose Santana Release 'Energia'

News > Santana