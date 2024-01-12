Carlos Santana Recruits Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels For 'Let The Guitar Play'

(MPG) Carlos Santana released "Let The Guitar Play," a reimagination of his 2021 song "Song for Cindy." Teaming up with producers Lino Nicolosi, Nicolosi Team, and Narada Michael Walden (Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey), "Let The Guitar Play" brings the original song to new heights - Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels delivers a poetic rap over an EDM-style drum beat, serving as a dynamic catalyst for Santana to intricately weave his signature guitar magic.

"Now, more than ever, it is essential that we heal life, people, and the planet," says Carlos Santana. "This music is assigned and designed to touch your heart, take you out of your misery, and to remind you that you are significant, meaningful, and can make a difference in the world. It is a joy to collaborate with brother Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, producers Narada Michael Walden and Lino Nicolosi, Cindy Blackman Santana, and with our partners at Candid. Our collective vision is to heal and to bring light and peace. Please join us!"

The release features three distinct remixes-The Radio Version, The Soul Radio Version, and The 70's Version-each showcasing Santana's commitment to pushing musical boundaries and extending his legacy to captivate a fresh generation of listeners. As reflected in the music, Santana's work continues to be a beacon of positivity. His mission of healing the planet and touching people's hearts through art reinforces Santana's legacy as an artist committed to spreading positive messages and making a lasting impact on the world.

Related Stories

Santana Says There's Only Two Kinds Of People: Artists, And Con Artists - 2023 In Review

Santana Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

Carlos Santana Shares Trailer For Carlos Documentary Cinema premiere

Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere' Coming To Theaters

News > Santana