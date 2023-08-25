Carlos Santana Shares Trailer For Carlos Documentary Cinema premiere

.

Bruce Henne | 08-25-2023

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana is sharing a video trailer for the upcoming global cinema premiere of "Carlos", a new documentary about his life and legendary career.

Directed by Rudy Valdez and set to premiere in theaters next month, the film combines new interviews with Santana and his family; extraordinary, never-before-seen archival footage, including home videos recorded by Santana himself; concert footage; behind-the-scenes moments; interviews with music industry luminaries and collaborators, such as Clive Davis, Rob Thomas and more.

An influential early believer in the guitarist was legendary San Francisco-based promoter Bill Graham.

"Do you believe in magic?" says Santana in the preview clip. "They said, 'hey, we want to take you to this place, it's called The Fillmore. Nothing better.' Bill Graham came to me and says 'You're going to open up for The Who, Steve Miller and Howlin' Wolf.'

"Magic is when you command the elements to capture people's hearts."

Get details about the cinema premiere event, including tickets, and watch the trailer here.

