Santana Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates

(Jensen) As he wraps up another successful run at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this past weekend, Carlos Santana is excited to announce additional performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM, scheduled to take place in January, February and May 2024.

The residency is going into its 12th year at the intimate House of Blues, featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

2023 & 2024 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):

Nov. 2023: 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12 - on sale now

Jan. 2024: 24, 26-28, 31 - just added!

Feb. 2024: 2-4 - just added!

May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23 - just added!

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM start at $99.50, not including applicable fees.

Related Stories

Carlos Santana Shares Trailer For Carlos Documentary Cinema premiere

Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere' Coming To Theaters

Carlos, Salvador and Jose Santana Release 'Energia'

Santana Says There's Only Two Kinds Of People: Artists, And Con Artists

More Santana News