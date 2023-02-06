Kenny Loggins Adds Dates To This Is It Farewell Tour

(Jensen Communications) Kenny Loggins announced additional dates for his final concert tour titled "This Is It". The tour will kick off on March 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, FL, and will continue throughout 2023.

Fan Club members and the public will have an opportunity to also purchase one of two VIP packages being offered specially for this final tour. They can choose between the Footloose VIP package, which comes with a premium seat and exclusively designed merch offering, or the "This Is It" package which offers purchasers an inside look into Kenny's world on the road with a guided backstage tour, access to soundcheck, group photo with Kenny, and special autographed items. Public on sale is Friday, February 10th. Please check your local listings for exact details as on sales may vary per date.

Since he first burst on the music scene as half of the hit duo Loggins & Messina and throughout his spectacularly successful solo career, during which time he racked up a consistent succession of gold and platinum-selling albums and singles, Loggins has become a pop culture icon. The two-time Grammy winner has earned the nickname of "The Soundtrack King" thanks to his indelible contributions to films such as Caddyshack, Footloose and Top Gun (and now the new blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick).

"It's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career," Loggins says. "I don't see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring." He stresses that there was no overarching reason to say farewell to touring, other than "after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home."

As one of the most successful recording artists of all time, with over 25 million albums sold worldwide, Loggins has topped the charts with songs such as "I'm Alright," "Footloose," "Danger Zone," and, of course, "This Is It", among many others. On the "This Is It" tour, he'll trace his remarkable musical history with a brand-new, career-spanning stage show sure to thrill his loyal legion of fans.

"I'll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music," Loggins says. "This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts."

Along with his own solo work, Loggins has an incredible body of work that includes his hits with Jim Messina - including "Danny's Song," "House at Pooh Corner," "Love Song" and "Your Mama Don't Dance" - as well as his smash duet with Stevie Nicks, "Whenever I Call You Friend" and the rock radio favorite, "Don't Fight It," on which he teamed up with Steve Perry.

As for possible guests on the "This Is It" tour, Loggins hints that fans can expect some surprises. "We've been talking about it," he says. "We're hoping to have some of my longtime friends sit in whenever possible."

New dates include:

May 11 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN*

May 13 - Ameris Bank Amphitheater - Alpharetta, GA*

May 15 - Peace Center - Greenville, SC

August 31 - Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club at Teton Springs - Victor, ID

September 2 - Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater - Park City, UT

September 8 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

October 13 - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA$

October 29 - Yaamava' Theater - Highland, CA

* Yacht Rock Revue is support

$ Richard Marx is support

Previously announced dates:

March 10 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL

March 12 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

March 26 - Good Life Festival - Queen Creek, AZ^

April 28 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX*

April 30 - New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - New Orleans, LA^

June 15 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA*

June 17 - Virginia Arts Festival - Williamsburg, VA^*

August 17 - Family Arena - St. Charles, MO*

August 19 - Ravinia Festival - Highland Park, IL^*

October 14 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

October 27 - YouTube Theater - Inglewood, CA*

*Yacht Rock Revue is support

^Festival

