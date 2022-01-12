Kenny Loggins Releasing 'Still Alright' Memoir This Spring

Still Alright book cover

Hachette Books have announced that they will be publishing music icon Kenny Loggins' memoir "Still Alright" on hardcover, e-book, and an audio format by Hachette Audio on June 14th.

"Writing this book and piecing together the moments of my life has been a really eye-opening experience for me," says Loggins. "It's almost like therapy, to get to look at how honest I can be. How honest can I be about my motivations, my reactions to certain relationships and circumstances, what did I learn, and how did it affect my music."

Publisher Mary Ann Naples added, "We're thrilled by this opportunity to publish with a wonderful artist who has appealed to so many music fans across genres and generations, and who is ready to tell his story with wisdom, humor, and heart." Preorder the book here (ad).

