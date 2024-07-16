Kenny Loggins To Receive 'Heart of the Community Award' At One805LIVE! Event

(Jensen Communications) Kenny Loggins will be the recipient of this year's "Heart of the Community Award" and will perform at the 2024 One805LIVE! Concert on September 20th supporting Santa Barbara's First Responders. The benefit will once again be hosted by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner at his oceanside estate and this will be Loggins's first performance since last year's final tour. The benefit will be headlined by Pink and Dallas Green (of City and Colour) performing together as You + Me.

"In recognition of his extraordinary and constant philanthropic work in Santa Barbara County, One805 has chosen to honor Kenny Loggins as a recipient of this year's 'Heart of the Community Award,'" said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith. "He will receive the award on-stage at the concert. Prior recipients have included Kevin Costner and founding board member Alan Parsons."

In addition to headliners Pink and Dallas Green and the performance by Loggins, legendary Grammy Award winning Alan Parsons O.B.E will both perform and serve as this year's Music Director, and Kenny Loggins's band will be the house band.

All proceeds benefit One805 and all Santa Barbara County First Responders Funds go toward emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness for all First Responders and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County Fire Departments. Mental Health support is one of the most requested 'needs' from our local firefighters.

