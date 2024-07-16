Kenny Loggins To Receive 'Heart of the Community Award' At One805LIVE! Event

(Jensen Communications) Kenny Loggins will be the recipient of this year's "Heart of the Community Award" and will perform at the 2024 One805LIVE! Concert on September 20th supporting Santa Barbara's First Responders. The benefit will once again be hosted by Academy Award winner Kevin Costner at his oceanside estate and this will be Loggins's first performance since last year's final tour. The benefit will be headlined by Pink and Dallas Green (of City and Colour) performing together as You + Me.
"In recognition of his extraordinary and constant philanthropic work in Santa Barbara County, One805 has chosen to honor Kenny Loggins as a recipient of this year's 'Heart of the Community Award,'" said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith. "He will receive the award on-stage at the concert. Prior recipients have included Kevin Costner and founding board member Alan Parsons."
In addition to headliners Pink and Dallas Green and the performance by Loggins, legendary Grammy Award winning Alan Parsons O.B.E will both perform and serve as this year's Music Director, and Kenny Loggins's band will be the house band.
All proceeds benefit One805 and all Santa Barbara County First Responders Funds go toward emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness for all First Responders and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County Fire Departments. Mental Health support is one of the most requested 'needs' from our local firefighters.
Kenny Loggins Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Footloose
Kenny Loggins Extends This Is It Farewell Tour
Kenny Loggins Adds Dates To This Is It Farewell Tour
Kenny Loggins Releasing 'Still Alright' Memoir This Spring
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour- Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K- more
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone- The Eagles Expand Sphere Residency With Four New Shows- Iron Maiden- more
Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio- Twisters: The Album Kicks Off Release Week With Multiple Singles- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour
Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K
Watch Four Year Strong's 'bad habit' Video
Metallica Stream Video Of Helsinki Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Say Anything To Play 'Is A Real Boy' In Full On U.S. Fall Tour
Militarie Gun Share 'Thought You Were Waving' Video
Mike Tramp Shares 'Lonely Nights' Visualizer
A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Album With 'Disgust' Video