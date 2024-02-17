Kenny Loggins Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Footloose

(Jensen Communications) This week, music legend Kenny Loggins is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the movie Footloose, the smash 1984 movie that helped to cement the singer-songwriter's reputation as "the Soundtrack King." To mark this milestone, Paramount Home Entertainment has remastered the film and is releasing it for the first time as a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in standard and steelbook packages that can be ordered here (ad).

Released on February 17, 1984, Footloose was directed by the legendary filmmaker Herbert Ross (The Turning Point, Steel Magnolias) and concerned a Chicago teenager who moves to a small town and attempts to overturn its ban on dancing. The movie was an immediate hit and soon became a phenomenon, turning Kevin Bacon into a star and dominating music charts with a multi-million-selling soundtrack album that included two songs performed by Loggins: "I'm Free (Heaven Helps the Man)" and, of course, the iconic title track. Both songs were written by Loggins and Dean Pitchford.

"Footloose" exploded on radio and MTV, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and in 2018 was placed in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry as being "culturally, historically or artistically significant."

"Being a part of Footloose has been one of the biggest highlights of my life," says Loggins. "Working with Dean Pitchford on both songs was definitely special for me. I can still remember singing some of the first lyrics to Dean in the laundry room of my house. Everything came together so organically. I've had a blast performing 'Footloose' for decades, and I still enjoy watching audiences jump out of their seats to dance every time they hear the first guitar riff."

Related Stories

Kenny Loggins Extends This Is It Farewell Tour

Kenny Loggins Adds Dates To This Is It Farewell Tour

Kenny Loggins Releasing 'Still Alright' Memoir This Spring

Shallow Side Cover Kenny Loggins' Top Gun Classic 'Danger Zone'

News > Kenny Loggins