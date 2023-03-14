Kenny Loggins Extends This Is It Farewell Tour

(Jensen) Kenny Loggins announced a third round of dates for his final concert tour titled "This Is It". The tour kicked off on March 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, FL, and will continue throughout 2023.
Fan Club members and the public will have an opportunity to also purchase one of two VIP packages being offered specially for this final tour. They can choose between the Footloose VIP package, which comes with a premium seat and exclusively designed merch offering, or the "This Is It" package which offers purchasers an inside look into Kenny's world on the road with a guided backstage tour, access to soundcheck, group photo with Kenny, and special autographed items.
Local presales start Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 am local time, with the public on sale set for Friday, March 17 at 10:00 am local time. Please check your local listings for exact details as on sales may vary per date.
New dates include:
August 3 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center*
August 5 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater*
September 12 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
September 14 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*
September 16 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park
October 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater
* Yacht Rock Revue is support
