UK rockers Neck Deep have shared a trailer for their brand new single and music video "Heartbreak Of The Century," which will premiere on February 14 via Hopeless Records.
In the words of the band's vocalist Ben Barlow, the new track is "a classic sounding Neck Deep song, catchy, angsty, pacey, powerful and a little bit pathetic!"
He continues, "We took the idea of 'the heartbreak of the century' and imagined if you could actually win an award for that. So there we had it- a sh*tty Oscar's, where we won the heartbreak of the century award.
"We wanted the video to feel classic/ nostalgic, something that was entertaining to watch rather than your usual. It features some of our best (worst) acting to date and is one of our favorite videos we've ever done."
The track was recorded with Andrew Wade, who previously worked with the band on 2015's critically acclaimed album, Life's Not Out To Get You. Watch the trailer below:
Neck Deep Release Fan Created 'When You Know' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards- Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death- more
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Club Days- Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With New Song- Paul McCartney- more
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake
Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay
GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course
Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters
Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To His Grammy Wins
Ministry Recruit Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly For Spring Tour
Neck Deep Preview 'Heartbreak Of The Century'
Disturbed Launching Take Back Your Life North American Summer Tour
Carlos Santana's Adds More Dates To Las Vegas Residency
The Sisters Of Mercy Launching First U.S. Tour In 14 Years
Robert Plant The Band Of Joy To Rock Live from the Artists Den This Friday
Kenny Loggins Adds Dates To This Is It Farewell Tour