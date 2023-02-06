Neck Deep Preview 'Heartbreak Of The Century'

UK rockers Neck Deep have shared a trailer for their brand new single and music video "Heartbreak Of The Century," which will premiere on February 14 via Hopeless Records.

In the words of the band's vocalist Ben Barlow, the new track is "a classic sounding Neck Deep song, catchy, angsty, pacey, powerful and a little bit pathetic!"

He continues, "We took the idea of 'the heartbreak of the century' and imagined if you could actually win an award for that. So there we had it- a sh*tty Oscar's, where we won the heartbreak of the century award.

"We wanted the video to feel classic/ nostalgic, something that was entertaining to watch rather than your usual. It features some of our best (worst) acting to date and is one of our favorite videos we've ever done."

The track was recorded with Andrew Wade, who previously worked with the band on 2015's critically acclaimed album, Life's Not Out To Get You. Watch the trailer below:

