Neck Deep Announce U.S. Headline Tour

(BPM) UK-rock band Neck Deep have announced they will be returning to America on a U.S. headlining tour next year with special guests Drain, Bearings and Higher Power.

The tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off on January 25, 2024 in Nashville and visiting Orlando, Seattle, Minneapolis, Boston, Brooklyn and more, before wrapping up in Chicago on February 25. The last time Neck Deep toured the U.S. was in the Fall/Winter of 2021.

The band just announced that their upcoming self-titled album, Neck Deep, is set for release on January 19th, 2024, via Hopeless Records. Featuring their newest single "It Won't Be Like This Forever," the new album encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven. From the bouncing bombast of "Dumbstruck, Dumbf**k" and the ripping intensity of "Sort Yourself Out", to the poetic introspection of "They Don't Mean To (But They Do)", it's an album that boasts a song for almost any occasion (including, in recent single "Take Me With You", the impending alien invasion).

Tickets go on sale on October 6, 2023 at 10am local time.

For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.neckdeepuk.com/tour

Upcoming Neck Deep U.S. Tour Dates

January 25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

January 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

January 27 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

January 29 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

January 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

February 1 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

February 3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

February 5 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

February 6 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

February 8 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

February 9 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

February 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

February 13 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

February 14 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

February 16 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

February 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

February 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

February 20 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

February 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

February 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Megacorp Pavilion

February 24 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

February 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

