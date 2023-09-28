Neck Deep Announce New Album With 'It Won't Be Like This Forever' Video

(BPM) UK rockers Neck Deep have premiered a music video for their new song "It Won't Be Like This Forever", which is the lead single from their just announce self-title album that will be hitting stores on January 19, 2024via Hopeless Records.

"We're so stoked to announce our new self made, self titled record," shares vocalist Ben Barlow. "With a return to roots approach, we made this record ourselves at our warehouse in North Wales, with Seb at the helm, and the rest of us over his shoulder, like it was at the start."

Alongside the announcement, Neck Deep have shared their newest single "It Won't Be Like This Forever." On the track, Barlow shares, "'It Won't Be Like This Forever' came around really easily and naturally. We wrote the chorus just by chance while working on another song and it ended up being our favorite song on the record. We wrote it the first time we got together after covid, down in Wales. I guess at the time we were thinking that 'it won't be like this forever' (guess we were right) but as time has gone on the world has been presented with a whole slew of other problems and so it's maintained its relevance. You can view it through that lens or you can zoom in and make it more personal, which I ended up doing. Meaning that the tough times don't always last and having someone to help you through those times is a beautiful part of life and love. It's a love song, a hope song, and a self-improvement song all in one!"

The accompanying music video captivates the audience by giving us a garage performance from Neck Deep creatively weaving the symbolism of paper airplanes into a colorful narrative that bridges the gap between distant hearts. The vibrant colored video (filled with fan favorite "easter eggs") reminds people that they can persevere through difficulties because change and better days are on the horizon.

The new album encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven. From the bouncing bombast of "Dumbstruck, Dumbf**k" and the ripping intensity of "Sort Yourself Out", to the poetic introspection of "They Don't Mean To (But They Do)", it's an album that boasts a song for almost any occasion (including, in recent single "Take Me With You", the impending alien invasion).

Neck Deep Tracklist:

1. Dumbstruck Dumbf**k

2. Sort Yourself Out

3. This Is All My Fault

4. We Need More Bricks

5. Heartbreak Of The Century

6. Go Outside!

7. Take Me With You

8. They May Not Mean To (But They Do)

9. It Won't Be Like This Forever

10. Moody Weirdo

