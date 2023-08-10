Neck Deep Premiere 'Take Me With You' Video

Single art

(BPM) UK-rock back Neck Deep are back with their newest out-of-this-world single "Take Me With You," available now via Hopeless Records. The new track finds vocalist Ben Barlow screaming for help into the unknown, letting everybody know that he would "rather be (hypothetically) abducted by aliens than stick round on this 'hellish sack of burning trash.'"



"'Take Me With You' is one of those songs where I had the title first. Literally as simple as "we should write a song about aliens called 'Take Me With You.' So conceptually and lyrically it was pretty straightforward," says Barlow. "A few of us in the band are big UFO heads, particularly Seb, so we had a lot of fun writing this one."



Barlow continues, "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a slight nod to Blink 182's 'Aliens Exist' but you can blame Tom [DeLonge] for infecting my fragile mind at a young age and then going and busting the UFO world wide open. It's ultimately a little bit of fun before we come at people with the more meaningful stuff a little later down the line."



"Take Me With You" follows up the band's recent singles "STFU" and "Heartbreak Of The Century," both available to stream now.

Alongside the new track, Neck Deep have announced a headlining performance at the legendary Alexandra Palace - affectionately dubbed Ally Pally - in London on March 28, 2024.



"It's been a long time coming but we're stoked to be finally headlining Ally Pally," the band says on the announcement. "We've supported a few times there and always loved the venue. But now it's our turn for our biggest ever headline show. I'm expecting it to be the best Neck Deep show ever, and you wouldn't wanna miss that, would ya?"



Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 11, at 10am BST

