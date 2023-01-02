Aftermath Transform & Disrupt With New Single

Aftermath have released a music video for their brand new single "Transform & Disrupt". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "No Time to Waste", which will arrive on March 17th.
Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis said of the song, "To Transform and Disrupt the educational system is the message of this track. 'History is written by the victors' according to the famous saying, but the saying left out that real knowledge and information is also controlled by them.
"The education system that we all go through has brainwashed us and indoctrinated us into believing what 'they' want us to accept as reality. This allows them to control everything and until we understand that and transform and disrupt this machine, we will never truly be free." Watch the video below:
Within Temptation Reschedule The Aftermath VR Streaming Event
The Ghost Inside Return With 'Aftermath' and Announce Album
Aftermath Give John Lennon Classic Unique Makeover
Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song
Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To Widen The Breadth With New Album
Aftermath Transform & Disrupt With New Single
Singled Out: Taydem Shoesmith's Are You Clapping?
Matt Skiba Reacted To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge (2022 In Review)
Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose (2022 In Review)
The Police's 'Every Breath You Take' Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Streams (2022 In Review)