Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Aftermath have released the lyric video for their new track "FFF (FalseFlagFlying)," which comes from their forthcoming album "There is Something Wrong".

Kyriakos "Charlie" Tsiolis had this to say, "You've read or heard about the phrase False Flag, but never paid attention until you saw it used on YouTube or some other social media sites.

"False flag events happen more than you think and they're not specific to one country. The lyrics of the track and the images on the video are meant to alert you. They are a call to WAKE UP. Your governments aren't your friends or your protectors. Know your enemy. FFF." Check out the video here.





