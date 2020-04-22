The Ghost Inside Return With 'Aftermath' and Announce Album

The Ghost Inside have released a brand new track called "Aftermath." The song comes from the band's forthcoming self-titled album, which will be hitting stores on June 5th.

The new record is the band's first album since their fatal bus accident in 2015. Bassist Jim Riley had this to say about the lead single, "We went into the writing process knowing full well that every song and every lyric would be influenced by what we've been through, but we tried our best for them to be relatable to everyone.

"With Aftermath we let it be much more personal - this one is us telling OUR story. So when it was time to choose a first song to share with the world, it felt right for it to be Aftermath.

"It allows anyone that listens into our world, but it also lets us put final punctuation on that chapter of our lives. Aftermath is a total catharsis for us.

"We let it all out in the song so that it's not bottled up inside us anymore and we can heal and move on, since after all, the beat goes on." Check out the song below:





