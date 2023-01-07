Animals As Leaders have announced that they have postponed their European Parrhesia headline tour that was due to kick off on January 10th in Birmingham.
They broke the news with the following social media post, "To our fans in Europe & the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be postponing the January Parrhesia tour.
"We would like to apologize to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased will still be valid for new dates."
Animals As Leaders Stream New Single 'Gordian Naught'
Animals As Leaders To Play Full Parrhesia Album On Tour
Animals As Leaders Returning With New Album and Share Video
Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'
Metallica Revisit Black Album Era With Streaming Series- Guns N' Roses, Roger Waters, Iron Maiden Top 20 Tours- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour- Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour- more
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Metallica Revisit Black Album Era With Wherever We May Roam Series
Guns N' Roses, Roger Waters and Iron Maiden Among Top 20 Global Tours
David Lee Roth Travels To New Heights On The Roth Show
Animals As Leaders Postpone Parrhesia Tour
We Are Scientists Share Visualizer For 'Settled Accounts'
Anti-Flag Premiere 'Sold Everything' Video As Album Arrives
Vicious Rumors Announce U.S. Tour
The Winery Dogs Address Our 'Mad World' With New Single