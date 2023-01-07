Animals As Leaders Postpone Parrhesia Tour

Animals As Leaders have announced that they have postponed their European Parrhesia headline tour that was due to kick off on January 10th in Birmingham.

They broke the news with the following social media post, "To our fans in Europe & the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be postponing the January Parrhesia tour.

"We would like to apologize to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased will still be valid for new dates."

