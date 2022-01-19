Animals As Leaders To Play Full Parrhesia Album On Tour

Tour poster

Animals As Leaders have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for The Parrhesia Tour of the U.S. to promote the release of their new album.

The band will be releasing the new studio effort, which will be entitled "Parrhesia", on March 25th. The record will be the band's first new album in over six years.

The tour will visit 19 cities and feature two sets, including the band playing the "Parrhesia" album in its entirety. They will be kicking the trek off on March 30th in Denver, CO at the Summit Music Hall.

They will wrap up the tour on April 22nd in Los Angeles, CA at the Theater At The Ace Hotel. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, January 21st at 10am local time. See the dates below:

3/30 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

4/1 - Kansas City, MO - Truman Theater

4/2 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

4/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4/4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

4/5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

4/6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

4/8 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

4/9 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

4/10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

4/12 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

4/13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

4/15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

4/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

4/19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

4/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theater

4/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Theater At The Ace Hotel

Related Stories

Animals As Leaders Returning With New Album and Share Video

Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'

Animals As Leaders Drop Of Dance Gavin Dance's Afterburner Tour

Animals As Leaders Announce 10 Year Anniversary Tour

News > Animals As Leaders