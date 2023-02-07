Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup

(C3 Presents) Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more.

The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, 2023, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts! Presale begins Thursday, February 9 at 10am ET with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.

Stoke Henge, located in the sand just off the boardwalk, is once again the center of all things art. Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish and surfboard arch serving as the festival's visual centerpiece. Legendary Jersey Shore artist Jay Alders is at the forefront this year where his ocean related display of panels will envelop the ocean side of the boardwalk, with favorite local artists featured on the boardwalk side. Over in Bradley Park, the Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians along with special pop-up performances.

