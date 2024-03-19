The Pretenders Announce Summer Headline Tour and Foo Fighters Stadium Shows

(Big Hassle Media) The Pretenders have announced plans for a US summer headline tour, getting underway July 13 at Red Bank, NJ's historic Count Basie Center for the Arts, and then continuing into mid-August. Presales begin Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10:00 am (local).
The upcoming live run will further be highlighted by an array of US stadium dates as special guests of Foo Fighters, including New York, NY's Citi Field (July 17), Cincinnati, OH's Great American Ball Park (July 25), Minneapolis, MN's Target Field (July 28), Denver, CO's Empower Field at Mile High (August 3), Los Angeles, CA's BMO Stadium (August 11), Portland, OR's Providence Park (August 16), and Seattle, WA's T-Mobile Park (August 18).
From there, The Pretenders will embark on an eagerly awaited, nearly sold-out EU/UK headline tour, including shows in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Poland, France, and the United Kingdom, culminating October 28 with a sold-out show at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall.
JULY
13 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
16 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood (ON SALE NOW)
17 - New York, NY - Citi Field †
19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
21 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
23 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
25 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park † (SOLD OUT)
26 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre (ON SALE NOW)
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field † (SOLD OUT)
29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
31 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
AUGUST
1 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
3 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High †
6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium † (SOLD OUT)
13 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
14 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain
16 - Portland, OR - Providence Park † (SOLD OUT)
18 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park †
† w/ Foo Fighters
