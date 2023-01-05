Foreigner Announced North American Farewell Tour (2022 In Review)

Foreigner Announced North American Farewell Tour was a top 22 story from November 2022: Foreigner have announced that they will be hitting the road next summer for a North American Farewell Tour leg that will feature support from Loverboy.
They will be kicking off the first leg of the farewell tour on July 6, 2023, at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and will be wrapping up on September 3rd in Holmdel, NJ at the PNC Bank Arts Center.
Mick Jones had this to say, "Many years ago, I wrote a song called 'Feels Like The First Time' and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."
Frontman Kelly Hansen shared, "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we're going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I'm sure there may be occasions when we'll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!"
Loverboy's Paul Dean added, "I remember how cool the last time we toured with Foreigner was in 1982. We played to massive stadiums - New Orleans, Kansas City, Day On the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly - and we're back together again, 41 years later. It's going to be the Tour of Summer '23!"
Thu July 6th Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat July 8th West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun July 9th Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue July 11th Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
Fri July 14th Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Tue July 18th Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Wed July 19th St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri July 21st Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat July 22nd Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon July 24th Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Tue July 25th Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri July 28th Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat July 29th Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue August 1st Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed August 2nd Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Fri August 4th Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat August 5th Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Tue August 8th Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed August 9th Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Fri August 11th Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat August 12th Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon August 14th Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wed August 16th Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri August 18th Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sun August 20th Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Mon August 21st Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Wed August 23rd Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Thu August 24th Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Weds August 30th Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater
Fri September 1st Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat September 2nd Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun September 3rd Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
