Megadeth To Livestream Budokan Concert

Megadeth have announced that they will be livestreaming their performance at the legendary Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan across the globe on February 27, 2023.
The 'They Only Come Out at Night' - Live at Budokan Global Livestream Event will broadcast live and will then be available on-demand for 2 days. The band shared the following details:
Fans will receive virtual VIP access to the band pre-show, with an exclusive behind-the-scenes video capturing their trip through Japan, all leading into the band's first-ever live performance at the world-famous Budokan Arena.
The show will then be re-broadcast three times, so fans around the world can watch at a time suitable for them. Thereafter, the whole performance will be available to watch on-demand for another 48 hours, as follows:
• Live Show: 8pm JST / 11am GMT / 6am EST
• Rebroadcast #1: 7pm GMT / 8pm CET
• Rebroadcast #2: 8pm EST
• Rebroadcast #3: 8pm PST
• On Demand Opens: Monday 27 February 11.30pm PST / 02.30am EST* / 07.30am GMT* (Tuesday 28 February).
• On Demand Closes: Wednesday 1 March at 11.30pm PST / 02.30am EST / 07.30am GMT* (*Thursday 2 March).
Ticketholders will get access to the livestream, all re-broadcasts, and to on-demand replays. Fans can buy tickets here. and watch all broadcasts and on-demand replays from anywhere around the world, EXCEPT Japan.
For fans in Japan, 'They Only Come Out at Night' is only accessible via Wowow.
