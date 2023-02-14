.

Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream

Bruce Henne | 02-14-2023

Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream Event poster

(hennemusic) For the first time in more than 23 years, Megadeth alumni Marty Friedman will join the band on stage as the special guest for a one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on February 27.

"Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together," says Dave Mustaine. "However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I've ever heard. This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself. I am going to enjoy this as much as the fans are, and I'm sure many of you will catch me sneaking a peek during Marty's appearance. Domo arigato, Marty-San!"

Friedman was in the Megadeth lineup throughout the 1990s, appearing on all of the band's albums from 1990's "Rust In Peace" to 1999's "Risk."

Billed as "They Only Come Out At Night", the global livestream event can be viewed as it happens on Monday, February 27 at 6 p.m. Tokyo time (JST), and available on demand for two days; the event will mark the group's first-ever performance from the legendary venue.

Megadeth's latest album is "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"

Read what Marty had to say about the upcoming show and get ticket details for the livestream here.

Related Stories
Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream

Megadeth Sued Over 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead' Cover Art

Megadeth To Livestream Budokan Concert

Marty Friedman Playing First U.S. Shows In Four Years

Megadeth Announce Summer European Tour Dates

More Megadeth News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Livestream- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand Tour- more

Ghost Announce RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A.- U2 Announce UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere With Super Bowl Ad- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans

Adam Masterson - Time Bomb

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake