Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream

(hennemusic) For the first time in more than 23 years, Megadeth alumni Marty Friedman will join the band on stage as the special guest for a one-off global livestream from the legendary Budokan Arena in Tokyo, Japan on February 27.
"Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together," says Dave Mustaine. "However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I've ever heard. This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself. I am going to enjoy this as much as the fans are, and I'm sure many of you will catch me sneaking a peek during Marty's appearance. Domo arigato, Marty-San!"
Friedman was in the Megadeth lineup throughout the 1990s, appearing on all of the band's albums from 1990's "Rust In Peace" to 1999's "Risk."
Billed as "They Only Come Out At Night", the global livestream event can be viewed as it happens on Monday, February 27 at 6 p.m. Tokyo time (JST), and available on demand for two days; the event will mark the group's first-ever performance from the legendary venue.
Megadeth's latest album is "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"
Read what Marty had to say about the upcoming show and get ticket details for the livestream here.
Megadeth Sued Over 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead' Cover Art
Megadeth To Livestream Budokan Concert
Marty Friedman Playing First U.S. Shows In Four Years
Megadeth Announce Summer European Tour Dates
Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Livestream- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand Tour- more
Ghost Announce RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A.- U2 Announce UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere With Super Bowl Ad- more
Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise will Celebrate New Orleans
Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake