Pearl Jam Share Upgraded 1997 'Do The Evolution' Rehearsal Video

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are sharing upgraded 1997 rehearsal video of their classic track, "Do The Evolution", as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album, "Yield."

The clip was originally featured in the 1998 documentary, "Single Video Theory", which captured the group in rehearsals ahead of a series of four dates opening for The Rolling Stones at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA in November 1997.

Directed by Mark Pellington and mixed by Brendan O'Brien, the project - which was shot on 16mm film over three days and includes interviews, band evolution and soundchecks - will be available this year in a new high definition edition package.

Upon its original release, "Yield" debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US platinum status; Pearl Jam recorded the project in Seattle, WA and Atlanta, GA with producer Brendan O'Brien.

Stream the upgraded HD video of "Do The Evolution" here.

