Pearl Jam Stream 1997 'Given To Fly' Rehearsal Video

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming a 1997 rehearsal video version of their classic track, "Given To Fly", in sync with this week's 25th anniversary of the release of their 1998 album, "Yield."

The clip was originally issued as part of the 1998 documentary, "Single Video Theory", which captured the group in rehearsals ahead of a series of four dates opening for The Rolling Stones at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA in November 1997.

Directed by Mark Pellington and mixed by Brendan O'Brien, the video project was shot in 16mm over three days and includes interviews, band evolution and soundchecks.

"Given To Fly" was the lead single from the band's fifth album, which they recorded in Seattle, WA and Atlanta, GA with O'Brien; the set included instant Pearl Jam classics like "Wishlist", "Do The Evolution", "In Hiding" and more, with "Yield" debuting and peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US platinum status.

Learn more and stream the 1997 rehearsal footage here.

