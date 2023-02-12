Primal Fear Going 'Code Red' With New Album

(Earsplit) Primal Fear celebrated their twenty-fifth band anniversary with select events last year, including live shows and reissuing their iconic self-titled debut album. The time was also spent preparing the huge sonic assault named Code Red, set to be unleashed on September 1st through Atomic Fire!

Produced by bass player Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann, the record will once again be mixed and mastered by long-time PRIMAL FEAR companion Jacob Hansen at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark. To give fans a first impression of the album, which is still in its recording stages, the group has unveiled its cover artwork, designed by Stan W. Decker who created previous works for the band including 2017's Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany, 2018's Apocalypse, and 2021's I Will Be Gone.

And PRIMAL FEAR wouldn't be PRIMAL FEAR if they didn't announce the first leg of their upcoming European tour as well. Kicking off with a hometown show at Stuttgart's Im Wizemann venue, the run will also lead the "eagles" to many other countries beyond Germany and Switzerland. Special guests on this run will be power metallers The Unity featuring members of Gamma Ray, Edguy, Primal Fear, and more. Additional dates will be announced in the weeks to come. Find tickets at metaltix.com before they're gone!

Comments Mat Sinner, "The world is in a state of emergency, one catastrophe follows another. Code Red is our statement about the present and the title of our upcoming fourteenth studio album, which will be released directly at the tour start on September 1st. According to its title, it will be a heavy, powerful, and uncompromising record - 110% PRIMAL FEAR!"

PRIMAL FEAR:

6/24/2023 Koba Live - Abadino, ES

w/ The Unity - Code Red European Tour - Part 1:

9/01/2023 Im Wizemann (Halle) - Stuttgart, DE

9/02/2023 Kaminwerk - Memmingen, DE

9/03/2023 Frankenhalle - Naila , DE

9/05/2023 Backstage (Werk) - Munich, DE

9/06/2023 Zeche - Bochum, DE

9/07/2023 Batschkapp - Frankfurt, DE

9/09/2023 Le Port Franc - Sion, CH

9/10/2023 Z7 - Pratteln, CH

To be continued...

