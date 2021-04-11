Primal Fear and Tarja Turunen Release 'I Will Be Gone' Video

Primal Fear have released a video for their new song "I Will Be Gone", which features a guest appearance from former Nightwish frontman Tarja Turunen and is the title track to their brand new EP.
Mat Sinner had this to say about the song, "There were three famous vocalists on our final wish list. That it was Tarja who got involved in this song is a matter of pure joy for all of us.
"Working together on the song and video was relaxed and professional - a great experience also because Tarja's and Ralf's voices go together incredibly well. Now, we can expand the 'Metal Commando' saga with a unique chapter. We're all really proud of this single."
Tarja added, "I was very happy to receive the invitation to take part in Primal Fear's beautiful song 'I Will Be Gone'. We started our careers nearly at the same time many years ago, and finally got a chance to work together.
"I love the song and personally it helped me to stay connected and rock again, even if just at the studio this time. I really hope that people will like this collaboration and that it will bring them joy especially during these difficult times we are living through at the moment." Watch the video below:
Primal Fear Preview New Single 'I Am Alive'
Primal Fear To Deliver 'Along Came The Devil' Next Month
Primal Fear Recruit Gamma Ray Star To Replace Member
Early Primal Fear Albums Getting Marbled Vinyl Reissues
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'
Carnifex Cover Korn Classic 'Dead Bodies Everywhere'
New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song
Oceans Share 'Shark Tooth' And Announce Tour
Primal Fear and Tarja Turunen Release 'I Will Be Gone' Video
Karma Kids Recruit Sleeping With Sirens Kellin For 'Nightmare'
Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'
Orgy Returns With 'Karma Kastle'