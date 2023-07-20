Primal Fear Premiere 'Deep In The Night' Video

(Earsplit) Can you hear the sirens howling? Code Red, the forthcoming new studio album from German metal commandos Primal Fear, will be unleashed upon the world in just six weeks on September 1st via Atomic Fire.



Following the release of celebrated first single, "Another Hero," the group today shares a second new track, "Deep In The Night." The raging yet stomping song is a massive statement for all human beings that have lost faith in mankind or other people while underlining that there's still better times awaiting.



Vocalist Ralf Scheepers comments, "Finding out to being cheated is one of the worst experiences for a young man or woman. Unfortunately, it happens to almost every one of us in life and if not, I hope it never will! But one thing is for sure: If it happens to you, it will definitely help to make the cornea around your heart grow even more. It affects your trust and if you take it too personally, you will probably never be able to trust anyone again. Nevertheless, there are fortunately always people who penetrate this cornea and reach your heart with their beautiful souls."



Ubik Media, who produced the music video for aforementioned hit track "Another Hero," has once again greatly caught the atmosphere of the song. The video was shot at Stuttgart, Germany's Im Wizemann venue, where Primal Fear will kick off their release tour with support from special guests The Unity.

