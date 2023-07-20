.

Primal Fear Premiere 'Deep In The Night' Video

07-20-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Primal Fear News Single art July 20, 2023
Single art

(Earsplit) Can you hear the sirens howling? Code Red, the forthcoming new studio album from German metal commandos Primal Fear, will be unleashed upon the world in just six weeks on September 1st via Atomic Fire.

Following the release of celebrated first single, "Another Hero," the group today shares a second new track, "Deep In The Night." The raging yet stomping song is a massive statement for all human beings that have lost faith in mankind or other people while underlining that there's still better times awaiting.

Vocalist Ralf Scheepers comments, "Finding out to being cheated is one of the worst experiences for a young man or woman. Unfortunately, it happens to almost every one of us in life and if not, I hope it never will! But one thing is for sure: If it happens to you, it will definitely help to make the cornea around your heart grow even more. It affects your trust and if you take it too personally, you will probably never be able to trust anyone again. Nevertheless, there are fortunately always people who penetrate this cornea and reach your heart with their beautiful souls."

Ubik Media, who produced the music video for aforementioned hit track "Another Hero," has once again greatly caught the atmosphere of the song. The video was shot at Stuttgart, Germany's Im Wizemann venue, where Primal Fear will kick off their release tour with support from special guests The Unity.

Related Stories
Primal Fear Premiere 'Deep In The Night' Video

Primal Fear Return With 'Another Hero' Video

Primal Fear Going 'Code Red' With New Album

Primal Fear and Tarja Turunen Release 'I Will Be Gone' Video

Primal Fear Preview New Single 'I Am Alive'

More Primal Fear News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic- Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold- more

Creed Reuniting For Summer Of '99- Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary- Post Malone- more

Day In Country

NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album With 'The Cave' Video- Travis Tritt Announces New Album 'Country Chapel'- more

Reviews

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Latest News

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic

Pearl Jam 'Jeremy' Video's MTV Moonman Award Being Sold

The Pretenders Announce Rare Intimate US Tour

Spend An Evening With Alice Cooper This Fall

Hollywood Undead And Tech N9ne Announce Hollywood & N9ne Tour

Primal Fear Premiere 'Deep In The Night' Video

Vicious Rain Release 'Blackout' Video

Sleeping With Sirens Announce New Tour Dates