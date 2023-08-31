.

Primal Fear Take On 'Cancel Culture' With New Song

08-31-2023

(Earsplit) Primal Fear have released a lyric video for their new track "Cancel Culture". The song appears on the band's new studio album, "Code Red", which will be hitting stores tomorrow, September 1st.

Producer/bassist Mat Sinner comments, "There are countries where you just disappear if you speak your mind. These are intolerable conditions. But I'm not backing down. I've always been a rebel; I don't want to conform. And I don't have to play in certain countries either. It's that simple."

Adds frontman Ralf Scheepers, "The way the culture of having discussions with each other has gone down the drain has become unbearable. People tend to have no more respect for each other and that's a dangerous development and perspective.

"It's the same sad development with all these 'keyboard warriors' out there who hide behind a made up user name to release their hate, jealousy, or frustration. I will never take this as a 'Welcome to the Internet' invitation; it's simply a no go!"

