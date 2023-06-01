Primal Fear Return With 'Another Hero' Video

(Earsplit) Primal Fear are back! Following the release of their chart-topping album Metal Commando in 2020, the band returns with their eleven-track magnum opus titled Code Red, set for release on September 1st through Atomic Fire.
The band today offers up the first single and accompanying video from the record with opening song "Another Hero." The track appropriately sets the tone for Code Red by delivering, "heavy metal in its purest form while breathing the spirit of current times," as Rock It! (DE) Magazine's Jürgen Will stated after an advance listen to the record.
Vocalist Ralf Scheepers elaborates on the song's lyrical topic, "Sometimes I wish there would be 'Another Hero' who shows mankind how to get along with each other in peace and harmony."
Recorded in Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with the helping hands of vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as Mitch Kunz, Code Red was produced by bassist Mat Sinner and co-produced by Scheepers and guitarist Tom Naumann. Long-time PRIMAL FEAR companion Jacob Hansen took care of mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again. Additionally, Stan W. Decker, who created previous works for the band including 2017's Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany, 2018's Apocalypse, and 2021's I Will Be Gone), provided the record's magnificent artwork.
Code Red Track Listing:
1. Another Hero
2. Bring That Noise
3. Deep In The Night
4. Cancel Culture
5. Play A Song
6. The World Is On Fire
7. Their Gods Have Failed
8. Steelmelter
9. Raged By Pain
10. Forever
11. Fearless
Primal Fear Going 'Code Red' With New Album
Primal Fear and Tarja Turunen Release 'I Will Be Gone' Video
Primal Fear Preview New Single 'I Am Alive'
Primal Fear To Deliver 'Along Came The Devil' Next Month
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video- Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton- more
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Miranda Lambert And Leon Bridges Unite On 'If You Were Mine'- Ingrid Andress To Join Stevie Nicks On The Road- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Staind Unleash 'Lowest In Me' Video
Metallica Stream Paris Performance Of 'If Darkness Had A Son'
Extreme Visit 'Other Side Of The Rainbow' With New Video
Primal Fear Return With 'Another Hero' Video
Queens of the Stone Age Offer Up 'Carnavoyeur'
The Stranglers Box Set Featuring 1990s Albums Set For release
Peter Case: A Million Miles Away Now Available On VOD
Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Vandoliers Teaming For UK Tour