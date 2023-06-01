Primal Fear Return With 'Another Hero' Video

(Earsplit) Primal Fear are back! Following the release of their chart-topping album Metal Commando in 2020, the band returns with their eleven-track magnum opus titled Code Red, set for release on September 1st through Atomic Fire.



The band today offers up the first single and accompanying video from the record with opening song "Another Hero." The track appropriately sets the tone for Code Red by delivering, "heavy metal in its purest form while breathing the spirit of current times," as Rock It! (DE) Magazine's Jürgen Will stated after an advance listen to the record.



Vocalist Ralf Scheepers elaborates on the song's lyrical topic, "Sometimes I wish there would be 'Another Hero' who shows mankind how to get along with each other in peace and harmony."

Recorded in Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with the helping hands of vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as Mitch Kunz, Code Red was produced by bassist Mat Sinner and co-produced by Scheepers and guitarist Tom Naumann. Long-time PRIMAL FEAR companion Jacob Hansen took care of mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again. Additionally, Stan W. Decker, who created previous works for the band including 2017's Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany, 2018's Apocalypse, and 2021's I Will Be Gone), provided the record's magnificent artwork.



Code Red Track Listing:

1. Another Hero

2. Bring That Noise

3. Deep In The Night

4. Cancel Culture

5. Play A Song

6. The World Is On Fire

7. Their Gods Have Failed

8. Steelmelter

9. Raged By Pain

10. Forever

11. Fearless

