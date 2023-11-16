Jared James Nichols Premieres 'Man in The Box' Video

(Noble) Jared James Nichols today released a video for his cover of Man In The Box by Alice in Chains. Jared's music video for the single is released head of his UK and European tour supporting "Mr. Big" in Spring 2024.

"Man in the Box is one of my favourite songs ever," says Jared. "I remember this being one of the first songs I really connected to as a child. Between the bluesy vocals and slinky guitar riff, all the way down to the sludgy overtones, it's timeless and pure perfection. I started jamming this one at my shows because it is so much fun to play, the audience response was instant."

Continues Jared, "Man In The Box was originally recorded just for fun at Sweetwater Studios. It turned out so well, we knew we had to share it with the world."

The UK leg of the tour includes Nottingham Rock City (March 19), Manchester O2 Ritz (March 20), Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill (March 22), and London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (March 23).

The UK and European tour coincides with Nichols' Signature Epiphone Les Paul guitar Blues Power. Jared will be making special appearances at multiple guitar retail stores along the tour route to be announced soon at www.jaredjamesnichols.com.

