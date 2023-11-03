Jared James Nichols Covers Alice In Chains' 'Man In The Box'

(DRPR) Jared James Nichols today released a cover of "Man In The Box" by Alice in Chains. The single comes ahead of his forthcoming fall tour in support of his latest self-titled release Jared James Nichols via Black Hill Records, marking his first extensive run through the East Coast and the Midwest in 4 years.

The tour will also celebrate the launch of Nichols' signature Epiphone Les Paul Guitar "Blues Power" kicking off with a special free show & release party at Sweetwater Music in Ft. Wayne, IN on November 14th. Additional in-store shows include Chicago Music Exchange in Chicago, IL on November 15th, Cream City Music in Brookfield, WI on November 16th, and Dave's Guitar in Madison, WI on November 20th and Moore Guitars in Evansville, IN on Black Friday - November 24th. Southern Rock artist Cage Willis will be joining Nichols for the full tour.

"'Man in the Box' is one of my favorite songs ever. I remember this being one of the first songs I really connected to as a child. Between the bluesy vocals & slinky guitar riff, all the way down to the sludgy overtones, it's timeless and pure perfection. I started jamming this one at my shows because it is so much fun to play, the audience response was instant. This recording was originally done just for fun at Sweetwater Studios, but it came out so good we knew we had to share it with the world," comments Nichols.

Jared James Nichols, was recorded live in the studio at Blackbird Studios with nothing more than a Gibson Les Paul slung over his shoulder, a warm amp turned all the way up, and a hot microphone on and ready, Jared James Nichols churns out the kind of rock that rips, roars, and rolls without filter or apology. Nichols, who stands at a staggering 6 foot 5 inches tall, delivers a one-two punch of gritty vocals straight from the gut and incendiary fret fireworks. The album, produced engineered and mixed by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Slash, Rival Sons), marks the third full-length offering from the Nashville-based multi-talent and the truest representation of his authentic rock and blues-inspired sound.

Related Stories

Jared James Nichols Recruits Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde For New Studio Video

Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour

Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour With DeWolff

Jared James Nichols Shares 'Easy Come, Easy Go' Video

News > Jared James Nichols