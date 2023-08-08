Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour

(DRPR) Jared James Nichols has announced his new fall tour in support of his latest self-titled release Jared James Nichols via Black Hill Records, marking his first extensive run through the East Coast and the Midwest in 4 years.

The tour will also celebrate the launch of Nichols' signature Epiphone Les Paul Guitar "Blues Power" kicking off with a special free show & release party at Sweetwater Music in Ft. Wayne, IN on November 14th.

Southern Rock artist Cage Willis will be joining Nichols for the full tour with special guests Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts making an appearance at the last few shows in Knoxville, TN on December 7th, Atlanta, GA on December 8th and Nashville, TN on December 9th.



"The one aspect that really excites me about music is live performance. I live to be in the moment on stage, playing music and connecting with the listener," shares Nichols. "When it was time to make my latest record, that was the biggest goal for me. I wanted to BE the music, take the listener on a sonic journey, and ultimately put my stamp as an artist to record. I cannot wait to tour this album, what you hear on record is exactly what you'll get in the flesh. These songs were made to be played live and played loud!"



Jared James Nichols, was recorded live in the studio at Blackbird Studios with nothing more than a Gibson Les Paul slung over his shoulder, a warm amp turned all the way up, and a hot microphone on and ready, Jared James Nichols churns out the kind of rock that rips, roars, and rolls without filter or apology. Nichols, who stands at a staggering 6 foot 5 inches tall, delivers a one-two punch of gritty vocals straight from the gut and incendiary fret fireworks. The album, produced engineered and mixed by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Slash, Rival Sons), marks the third full-length offering from the Nashville-based multi-talent and the truest representation of his authentic rock and blues-inspired sound.

JARED JAMES NICHOLS FALL TOUR DATES



Nov. 14 Sweetwater Music - Fort Wayne, IN

Nov. 15 Reggie's Music Joint - Chicago, IL

Nov. 16 Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 17 Stormy's Music Venue - Beaver Dam, WI

Nov. 19 The Vixen - McHenry, IL

Nov. 20 High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

Nov. 21 HiFi - Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 22 Madison Live - Covington, KY

Nov. 24 Bokeh Lounge - Evansville, IN

Nov. 25 The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

Nov. 26 The Winchester - Cleveland, OH

Nov. 28 Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 29 Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA

Dec. 01 Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

Dec. 02 Sherman Showcase - Stroudsburg, PA

Dec. 04 TBA - NYC, NY

Dec. 05 Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

Dec. 06 Canal Club - Richmond, VA

Dec. 07 TBA - Knoxville, TN

Dec. 08 529 - Atlanta, GA

Dec. 09 TBA - Nashville, TN

