Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour With DeWolff

(Noble) Fresh off a European and UK tour supporting The Winery Dogs, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Gibson Guitar brand ambassador Jared James Nichols is pleased to announce his "October 2023 Headline UK Tour" with special guests DeWolff.

Tickets go on general sale 10am BST on Thursday June 22.Additional support on selected dates comes from British rock bands Doomsday Outlaw and Silveroller, and guitar sensation Toby Lee.

The tour announcement follows the recent release of Jared's current single "Easy Come, Easy Go" taken from his critically acclaimed eponymous third studio album Jared James Nichols, released in January 2023.

See the dates and watch the "Easy Come, Easy Go" live performance music video below:

NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS +

TUESDAY 10 OCTOBER 2023

WOLVERHAMPTON, KK'S STEEL MILL +

WEDNESDAY 11 OCTOBER 2023

LONDON, THE DOME +

THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER 2023

MANCHESTER, REBELLION +

FRIDAY 13 OCTOBER 2023

BRADFORD, NIGHTRAIN *

SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER 2023

GLASGOW, CATHOUSE *

SUNDAY 15 OCTOBER 2023

BRISTOL, THE FLEECE *

MONDAY 16 OCTOBER 2023

MILTON KEYNES, CRAUFORD ARMS #

TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER 2023

