The Amity Affliction Release 'Forever' Video

Photo courtesy Atom Splitter Photo courtesy Atom Splitter

The Amity Affliction have released a music video for their new track "Forever." The song comes from the band's brand new studio album "Once You Leave Them."

Vocalist Joel Birch had this to say about the meaning behind the song, "'Forever' is a song about the dueling internal narrative while in the depths of a depressive episode. "

"On the one hand, love and support, on the other hand, thoughts of suicide, while also grappling with the follow on effect it would have. I made a promise to myself to make it to my son's eighteenth birthday when he was three, and I intend to keep it.

"Hopefully by then I will have figured out how to properly cope with what is likely a lifelong battle with Bipolar II." Watch the video below:





