Silverstein And The Amity Affliction Gearing Up For Tour

Tour poster

Silverstein are gearing up to return to the road later this month to launch a North American coheadline tour with The Amity Affliction, that will feature support from Holding Absence and UnityTX.

The trek is scheduled to kick off next Thursday, August 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee Theatre and will wrap up with a hometown show in Toronto on Sunday, October 2nd at History.

The band will be visiting over 25 cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, Huntington, NY and will be touring to promote their latest studio album, "Misery Made Me." See the dates below:

August 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

August 26 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

August 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

August 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

August 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

August 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

September 2 - Boise, ID @ Revolution

September 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

September 4 - Denver, CO @ Mission

September 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

September 7 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

September 8 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

September 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio is For Lovers Festival

September 11 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

September 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

September 14 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 16 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

September 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

September 18 - Dallas, TX @ Amplify Live

September 20 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

September 21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

September 24 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

September 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

September 27 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

September 28 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount

September 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

October 1 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia

October 2 - Toronto, ON @ History

