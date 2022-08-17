Silverstein And The Amity Affliction Gearing Up For Tour

Silverstein are gearing up to return to the road later this month to launch a North American coheadline tour with The Amity Affliction, that will feature support from Holding Absence and UnityTX.
The trek is scheduled to kick off next Thursday, August 25th in Phoenix, AZ at the Marquee Theatre and will wrap up with a hometown show in Toronto on Sunday, October 2nd at History.
The band will be visiting over 25 cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, CA, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, PA, Huntington, NY and will be touring to promote their latest studio album, "Misery Made Me." See the dates below:
August 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
August 26 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
August 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
August 28 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
August 30 - Portland, OR @ Roseland
August 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
September 2 - Boise, ID @ Revolution
September 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
September 4 - Denver, CO @ Mission
September 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
September 7 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
September 8 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
September 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival
September 10 - Cincinnati, OH @ Ohio is For Lovers Festival
September 11 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
September 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
September 14 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 16 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
September 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
September 18 - Dallas, TX @ Amplify Live
September 20 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag
September 21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
September 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
September 24 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
September 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
September 27 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
September 28 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount
September 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
October 1 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia
October 2 - Toronto, ON @ History
