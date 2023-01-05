The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'

The Hold Steady have premiered a brand new track called "Sideways Skull", to celebrate the announcement of their new studio album, "The Price of Progress."
Frontman Craig Finn had this to say about the song, "Sideways Skull is a rocking song about rock and rollers. In this case, they've been taken out of the game for a bit of rest, but still keep their dreams alive as they discuss past glories.
"We loved the big sound of this when Tad Kubler brought it into the band, and the studio performance of it felt especially joyful. We're happy to put this forth as a first look at The Price of Progress, and the album's title even comes from this song."
The new record, the group's ninth studio release is set to be released on the band's Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers on Friday, March 31, 2023, in various formats including digially, CD, standard black vinyl, translucent green-colored vinyl (band store), metallic gold (indie retail), metallic silver (Vinyl Me, Please), and white (Rough Trade). Stream "Sideways Skull" below:
The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Releases 'Birthdays' Video
The Hold Steady Share New Song 'Spices'
The Hold Steady Share Unreleased Track From Expanded Reissue
The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer Dates
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail
Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour
The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'
The Prog Collective 'Seeking Peace' With Yes Star
David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover Coming To Radio Woodstock
Katatonia Premiere 'Birds' Video
Enterprise Earth Deliver 'Death Magick'
Asher Monroe Goes Behind The Scenes of XR Extended Reality Concert