.

The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'

Keavin Wiggins | January 04, 2023

The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'
The Price Of Progress album art

The Hold Steady have premiered a brand new track called "Sideways Skull", to celebrate the announcement of their new studio album, "The Price of Progress."

Frontman Craig Finn had this to say about the song, "Sideways Skull is a rocking song about rock and rollers. In this case, they've been taken out of the game for a bit of rest, but still keep their dreams alive as they discuss past glories.

"We loved the big sound of this when Tad Kubler brought it into the band, and the studio performance of it felt especially joyful. We're happy to put this forth as a first look at The Price of Progress, and the album's title even comes from this song."

The new record, the group's ninth studio release is set to be released on the band's Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers on Friday, March 31, 2023, in various formats including digially, CD, standard black vinyl, translucent green-colored vinyl (band store), metallic gold (indie retail), metallic silver (Vinyl Me, Please), and white (Rough Trade). Stream "Sideways Skull" below:

Related Stories
The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Releases 'Birthdays' Video

The Hold Steady Share New Song 'Spices'

The Hold Steady Share Unreleased Track From Expanded Reissue

The Hold Steady Announce Constructive Summer Dates

News > The Hold Steady

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more

Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more

Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more

Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more

Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more

advertisement
Reviews

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)

MorleyView: Robin Lane

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Latest News

Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail

Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour

The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'

The Prog Collective 'Seeking Peace' With Yes Star

David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover Coming To Radio Woodstock

Katatonia Premiere 'Birds' Video

Enterprise Earth Deliver 'Death Magick'

Asher Monroe Goes Behind The Scenes of XR Extended Reality Concert