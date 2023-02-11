.

The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast

02-11-2023

The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast Podcast promo

(Prime PR) As The White Buffalo kick off an east coast tour, Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo joins Foo Fighters/Dead Peasants guitarist Chris Shiflett for the latest episode of his "Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett podcast.

The duo take a deep dive into their diverse musical influences from Outlaw Country to Alt Rock, and Americana to Punk, as Jake explains how artists ranging from Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen to Elliot Smith deeply influenced his songwriting from the start.

Listen/share to the full episode of "Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett featuring Jake Smith/The White Buffalo, here.

Related Stories
The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast

The White Buffalo's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Shooter Jennings And More Added To Rebels & Renegades Festival

News > White Buffalo

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

The Rolling Stones Stream New GRRR Live! Release- Paramore To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live On Valentine's Day- more

Linkin Park Share 'Lost' Single Featuring Chester- Weekly Rock Talk Series 'Power Hour' Coming To AXS TV- more

advertisement
Reviews

Adam Masterson - Time Bomb

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Stream New 'GRRR Live!' Release

Paramore To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live On Valentine's Day

Alice In Chains Star Collaborates With The Hu

Tom Petty's Extended Fillmore Performance Of Van Morrison Classic Streaming

Revolution Saints 'Talking Like Strangers' With New Video

The Plain White T's Release 'Spaghetti Tattoo' Video

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce Infinite Road Tour

The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast