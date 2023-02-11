The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast

(Prime PR) As The White Buffalo kick off an east coast tour, Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo joins Foo Fighters/Dead Peasants guitarist Chris Shiflett for the latest episode of his "Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett podcast.
The duo take a deep dive into their diverse musical influences from Outlaw Country to Alt Rock, and Americana to Punk, as Jake explains how artists ranging from Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen to Elliot Smith deeply influenced his songwriting from the start.
Listen/share to the full episode of "Walking The Floor" with Chris Shiflett featuring Jake Smith/The White Buffalo, here.
