The White Buffalo Fuels Netflix Hit 'Waco: American Apocalypse'

(Prime PR) The White Buffalo's song "Wish It Was True" has struck a chord with audiences for its raw emotions and portrayal in the #1 hit Netflix documentary "Waco: American Apocalypse." Intense and beautiful, the acoustic song, a fan favorite, is also the greatest gainer this week on the Shazam USA Top 100, and the third-biggest mover in the U.K., in addition to receiving a massive increase in streams and playlist adds.

"This song has taken on many shapes and has become somewhat of an anthem for veterans," says The White Buffalo, aka Jake Smith. "It's about missteps and misfortune with family, God, and country. A search for truth through the eyes of delusion."

"Waco: American Apocalypse" filmmaker Tiller Russell adds, "The White Buffalo's 'Wish It Was True' is a rare and precious thing--a beautiful and poignant song that drips righteously with Americana. As soon as we saw it against picture in the edit of 'Waco: American Apocalypse', we knew... this is the one."

