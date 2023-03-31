The White Buffalo Fuels Netflix Hit 'Waco: American Apocalypse'

(Prime PR) The White Buffalo's song "Wish It Was True" has struck a chord with audiences for its raw emotions and portrayal in the #1 hit Netflix documentary "Waco: American Apocalypse." Intense and beautiful, the acoustic song, a fan favorite, is also the greatest gainer this week on the Shazam USA Top 100, and the third-biggest mover in the U.K., in addition to receiving a massive increase in streams and playlist adds.
"This song has taken on many shapes and has become somewhat of an anthem for veterans," says The White Buffalo, aka Jake Smith. "It's about missteps and misfortune with family, God, and country. A search for truth through the eyes of delusion."
"Waco: American Apocalypse" filmmaker Tiller Russell adds, "The White Buffalo's 'Wish It Was True' is a rare and precious thing--a beautiful and poignant song that drips righteously with Americana. As soon as we saw it against picture in the edit of 'Waco: American Apocalypse', we knew... this is the one."
Watch/share the video for The White Buffalo's "Wish It Was True,"
Ian Munsick Shares New Song 'Little Man'
The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast
The White Buffalo's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Shooter Jennings And More Added To Rebels & Renegades Festival
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
The Hu Recruit Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves For 'Black Thunder'
Steve Hackett Announces Special Reissues
Escape The Fate Go 'Low' With New Single
Bowling For Soup Releasing Surprise Covers Album 'Don't Mind If We Do'
Ad Infinitum Celebrate Album Release With 'Eternal Rains' Video
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Favorite Album Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton and More
Queen Look Back On 'We Are The Champions' On The Greatest Live
Pink Floyd Fans Invited To Make Animated Videos For Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary